Nampa’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Management & Training Corporation

Management & Training Corporation Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time (8-hour shifts, days vary, some overtime)

(8-hour shifts, days vary, some overtime) Pay: $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid time off & holidays, professional development, career advancement

You’ll cook for students at the Centennial Job Corps Center, following set menus and helping train student helpers in safe food prep. Good fit if you want steady hours, solid benefits, and work that supports local youth.

Employer: Jimmy John’s

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $20.00 per hour

Make fresh sandwiches, greet customers, and keep things moving “Freaky Fast.” Great if you want flexible part-time work and like a high-energy, customer-facing role.

Employer: O Crab

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $35.00 per hour (including tips)

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training Experience: Restaurant experience preferred/required (1–2 years noted)

Serve guests during morning and day shifts with options for weekdays, weekends, and holidays. Ideal if you have restaurant experience and want higher earning potential with tips and a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.