Nampa has some solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like running projects or full operations. Here are a couple worth a closer look.

Employer: Omega Morgan, Inc.

Omega Morgan, Inc. Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support big construction projects from the office side—calls, data entry, billing, scheduling, and helping keep everything on track. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months in construction, are detail-focused, and like working with tools like CRM systems (Salesforce, SAP) and spreadsheets.

Also listed on Indeed: Project Coordinator (same role, different posting)

Employer: Tuff Shed, Inc.

Location: Nampa, ID (Boise-area Factory Store)

(Boise-area Factory Store) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole local operation like it’s your own business—sales, production, installation, customer service, safety, HR, and accounting. They’re looking for a hands-on leader with around 5+ years of management, strong operations experience, and comfort working in a fast-paced, high-volume environment. Full-time role with benefits, bonus potential, PTO, 401(k), and an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows options or nearby openings you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.