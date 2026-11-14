Nampa’s retail scene is busy and still hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and help run the store while giving “WOW” customer service. Good fit if you like coaching a team, watching the numbers, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with nights and weekends.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts, stocking shelves, and doing simple installs like wipers and batteries. Great if you want steady hours, like talking with people, and want to grow in automotive retail.

Employer: Idaho Youth Ranch

Location: Nampa, ID, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the sales floor and register, sort and price donations, and keep the store running smoothly while supporting programs for Idaho youth. Nice option if you want mission-driven work, an employee discount, and potential 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.