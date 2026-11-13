Nampa’s ag scene is busy right now, from sugarbeet fields to high-tech greenhouses and garden products. If you like working with crops, data, or safety programs, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Amalgamated Sugar Company

Amalgamated Sugar Company Location: Nampa, ID (Treasure Valley / Nampa–Nyssa district)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the agronomic advisor for cooperative sugarbeet growers across the Treasure Valley. This role is very field-based, helping farmers with everything from soil sampling and irrigation to harvest, piling, storage, and yield/quality improvement.

Employer: GardenCore

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Keep a busy mulch and growing media plant safe and compliant. You’ll run the safety program, handle OSHA and DEQ paperwork, track inbound/outbound materials, and help with training, while getting solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Syngenta

Location: Nampa, ID (Trait Conversion Accelerator site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role for someone who knows both plants and data. You’ll use greenhouse and lab data to plan capacity, improve crop pipelines, and support advanced trait introgression work in controlled environments. Requires hands-on greenhouse/controlled-environment experience plus strong analytics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and you might spot a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.