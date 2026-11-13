Nampa has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like to clean, fix, and keep spaces looking sharp. Here are a few solid options if you want steady work and don’t mind staying active.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $16.50/hour

Full-time warehouse cleaning role with a big national facility services company. Two set 4-day schedules (day or night), lots of walking and lifting, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and even pet insurance for employees working 30+ hours.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Great if you love cars and working on your own. You travel to customers, use your own detailing gear, and handle full interior and exterior cleaning while providing friendly, professional service.

Employer: Altius Office Cleaning and Janitorial LLC

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time (evenings)

Pay: $495/month (about 2 hours/night, Mon–Fri)

Short, steady evening shift cleaning a local bank after hours—dusting, floors, trash, restrooms, and locking up. Good fit if you want extra income and can be consistent and detail-focused.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.