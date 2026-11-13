Nampa’s logistics scene is busy right now, with new warehouses and distribution centers growing fast. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping products moving and days active.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time, Summer Internship (2027)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re a student or early in your career and want real experience in supply chain. You’ll rotate through different areas, help with admin tasks, and work on short projects with warehouse and office teams—no prior experience required.

Employer: Mission Critical Group

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lead role for someone with forklift experience and a background in manufacturing or construction. You’ll supervise material handlers, run daily safety briefings, coordinate inventory moves for production, and help shape how the warehouse and yard are laid out.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.