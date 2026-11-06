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🛒 Nampa Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Nampa’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and keeping a store running smoothly, these local roles are worth a look.
Counter Sales Representative
Employer: Platt Electric Supply (Rexel USA)
Location: Nampa, ID
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help contractors and walk-in customers at the counter with electrical products, orders, and returns. This role mixes customer service, sales, and light warehouse work (stocking, shipping, receiving) with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and training/advancement opportunities.
Retail Front End Supervisor – Full-Time
Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
Location: 16828 N Marketplace Blvd, Nampa, ID 83687
Type: Regular Full-time
Salary: $15.50 – $17.50 per hour
Lead the front end as part of the store leadership team, supervising cashiers and daily store functions while acting as Manager on Duty at times. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail supervisory experience, can work nights/weekends, and want growth opportunities, flexible hours, associate discount, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).
Retail Seasonal Sales Associate
Employer: Pro Image Kids / Pro Image Sports
Location: Nampa, ID (in-store)
Type: Part-time, seasonal
Salary: From $13.00 per hour
Perfect if you love sports and talking with people. You’ll greet fans, chat about teams, recommend gear, and help with merchandising, inventory, and closing routines. Offers employee discounts, flexible schedule, and hands-on sales experience; weekend and holiday availability is important.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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