📅 Theater club for ages 9–16 at Nampa Library Fridays

📅 Creative theater club for ages 9–16 at Nampa Library

Kids who love theater—but not always the spotlight—can join Top Hat Studio’s Collaborative Theater Club at the Nampa Public Library Tween Area.

The club meets Fridays, 11:00am–1:00pm on:

Nov 6, 2026

Nov 13, 2026

Nov 20, 2026

Dec 4, 2026

Dec 11, 2026

Dec 18, 2026

Participants can try acting, singing, crafting, choreography, dancing, tech design, writing, set design, and more while working together to build a show.

It’s in-person, for ages 9–16, and presented by Top Hat Studios LLC.

Spots may be limited, so register using the online form on the event page before attending.