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Nampa
📅 Theater club for ages 9–16 at Nampa Library Fridays
7 days ago
📅 Creative theater club for ages 9–16 at Nampa Library
Kids who love theater—but not always the spotlight—can join Top Hat Studio’s Collaborative Theater Club at the Nampa Public Library Tween Area.
The club meets Fridays, 11:00am–1:00pm on:
- Nov 6, 2026
- Nov 13, 2026
- Nov 20, 2026
- Dec 4, 2026
- Dec 11, 2026
- Dec 18, 2026
Participants can try acting, singing, crafting, choreography, dancing, tech design, writing, set design, and more while working together to build a show.
It’s in-person, for ages 9–16, and presented by Top Hat Studios LLC.
Spots may be limited, so register using the online form on the event page before attending.
More Info: Top Hat Studio's Collaborative Theater Club - ...
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