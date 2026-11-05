Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Nampa

📅 Seed Art craft program for ages 8–16 at Nampa Library

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJL7C_1Go92KsT00

📅 Seed Art craft time for kids and teens

The Nampa Library is hosting “Art Endeavor: Seed Art” for kids and teens.

Come create fun designs using seeds, beans, and kernels.

  • Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
  • Time: 4:00–5:00 pm (Mountain Time)
  • Location: Multipurpose Room A & B, Nampa Public Library
  • Ages: 8–16
  • Who can come: Children, youth, and their caregivers

If you’ve got a creative kid or tween who likes hands-on projects, this is an easy after-school activity to drop into together at the library.

More Info: Art Endeavor: Seed Art - LibCal - ...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments