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Nampa
📅 Seed Art craft program for ages 8–16 at Nampa Library
7 days ago
📅 Seed Art craft time for kids and teens
The Nampa Library is hosting “Art Endeavor: Seed Art” for kids and teens.
Come create fun designs using seeds, beans, and kernels.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 4:00–5:00 pm (Mountain Time)
- Location: Multipurpose Room A & B, Nampa Public Library
- Ages: 8–16
- Who can come: Children, youth, and their caregivers
If you’ve got a creative kid or tween who likes hands-on projects, this is an easy after-school activity to drop into together at the library.
More Info: Art Endeavor: Seed Art - LibCal - ...
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