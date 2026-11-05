📅 Seed Art craft program for ages 8–16 at Nampa Library

📅 Seed Art craft time for kids and teens

The Nampa Library is hosting “Art Endeavor: Seed Art” for kids and teens.

Come create fun designs using seeds, beans, and kernels.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 4:00–5:00 pm (Mountain Time)

(Mountain Time) Location: Multipurpose Room A & B , Nampa Public Library

, Nampa Public Library Ages: 8–16

Who can come: Children, youth, and their caregivers

If you’ve got a creative kid or tween who likes hands-on projects, this is an easy after-school activity to drop into together at the library.