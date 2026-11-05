🏥 Nampa Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $90K+ Option

Nampa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both licensed pros and people just starting out in care work. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Nampa, ID.

Employer: FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Location: Nampa, ID (outpatient clinic)

(outpatient clinic) Salary: $90,000–$110,000 + productivity bonus

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, no weekends; option for 4x10s)

(Mon–Fri, no weekends; option for 4x10s) Why it’s worth a look: 100% employer-paid medical insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and free CEUs. Open to new grads, with strong mentorship and training in pelvic floor therapy and a path to grow into leadership.

Employer: TrueCare Supported Living

TrueCare Supported Living Location: Nampa, ID (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $14.00–$16.00 per hour (varies by shift and experience)

(varies by shift and experience) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Shifts: Multiple options, including days, evenings, nights, and 12-hour weekend shifts

Multiple options, including days, evenings, nights, and 12-hour weekend shifts Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role supporting adults with developmental disabilities in daily living and community life. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, life insurance, and a flexible schedule with training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Alphonsus Health System

Location: Primarily Nampa, ID (Garrity clinic) , with some days in Boise and Caldwell

Primarily , with some days in and Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, ~8:00am–5:00pm; possible 4-day week once trained)

(Mon–Fri, ~8:00am–5:00pm; possible 4-day week once trained) Why it’s worth a look: Mix of back-office clinical work (drug screens, PFTs, vaccines, EKGs, audiograms) and some front-desk duties. Market-competitive pay, benefits starting day one, PTO, retirement match, tuition help, and chances to earn extra certifications in occupational health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Nampa tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.