🍽️ Multiple Nampa Food & Hospitality Jobs With Late-Night Options

Nampa’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—diners, grocery bakeries, and hotels are all hiring. If you like working with food or helping guests, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Denny's

Denny's Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, flexible schedule

You’ll cook classic diner meals, follow recipes, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast pace, teamwork, and want solid benefits without needing years of experience.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)

Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly) Benefits: Flexible schedules, associate discounts, health & dental for eligible staff, 401(k), vacation/PTO, training and growth support

You’ll bake breads, pastries, and desserts, decorate cakes, and keep the bakery cases full and looking great. Ideal if you enjoy early shifts, detailed work, and some customer interaction.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)

Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly) Benefits: Flexible schedules, access to up to 50% of earned wages before payday, associate discounts, health & dental for eligible staff, 401(k), vacation/PTO, training and growth support

Hands-on role cutting, packaging, and displaying fresh fruits and veggies, plus helping customers in the produce area. Great if you like staying active, using knife skills, and keeping things clean and organized.

Employer: TGC Hospitality Management

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time, overnight

Part-time, overnight Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Benefits: Not listed

Overnight front desk role handling guest check-ins, phones, basic reports, and helping with breakfast and laundry. Best for night owls who want steady weekend hours and like staying busy with a mix of tasks.

Employer: Hampton by Hilton (Home2 Suites by Hilton)

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time, overnight (Thu–Sat, weekends & holidays)

Part-time, overnight (Thu–Sat, weekends & holidays) Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, free parking

You’ll run the front desk from 11:00 PM–7:00 AM, greeting guests, handling check-ins/outs, and doing nightly reports. Good match if you’re dependable, friendly, and want a regular overnight schedule.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—hospitality roles in Nampa tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.