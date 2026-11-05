🚌 Nampa Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Nampa’s roads are busy, and so are local employers. If you like driving or working on trucks, there are a few solid options hiring right now.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Deliver packages around town in your own car, stay active, and work mostly daytime hours. Great if you want short-term work with weekly pay and no prior delivery experience required.

Employer: Idaho Site Works – Deerflat Trucking

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$28/hour, about 40–50 hours/week

Home every night, Monday through Friday, hauling dirt, rock, and aggregate on local routes. Good fit if you have a CDL, like steady hours, and want hands-on driving with side dumps and end dumps.

Employer: Idaho Site Works – Deerflat Trucking

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $26–$35/hour DOE, about 20–35 hours/week

Flexible hours working on commercial dump trucks and heavy-duty equipment. Ideal if you’re an experienced diesel or truck mechanic who wants solid pay without a full-time schedule.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.