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🚌 Nampa Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Nampa’s roads are busy, and so are local employers. If you like driving or working on trucks, there are a few solid options hiring right now.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Vehicle)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement
Deliver packages around town in your own car, stay active, and work mostly daytime hours. Great if you want short-term work with weekly pay and no prior delivery experience required.
CDL Local Truck Driver (Mon–Fri)
- Employer: Idaho Site Works – Deerflat Trucking
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$28/hour, about 40–50 hours/week
Home every night, Monday through Friday, hauling dirt, rock, and aggregate on local routes. Good fit if you have a CDL, like steady hours, and want hands-on driving with side dumps and end dumps.
Part-Time Diesel / Truck Mechanic
- Employer: Idaho Site Works – Deerflat Trucking
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $26–$35/hour DOE, about 20–35 hours/week
Flexible hours working on commercial dump trucks and heavy-duty equipment. Ideal if you’re an experienced diesel or truck mechanic who wants solid pay without a full-time schedule.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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