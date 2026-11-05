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📣 Nampa, ID Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Nampa’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on retail to higher-level mortgage roles. Here are a few strong picks if you like talking with people and closing deals.
Pest Control Termite & Moisture Outside Sales Professional
- Employer: Lotus Sales / Lotus Pest Control
- Location: Nampa, ID (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly base pay + commission (no exact range listed)
You’ll visit homes, inspect for pests, and sell protection plans. Paid training, company equipment, and a clear commission structure make this good for someone motivated to grow in sales, even without pest control experience.
Auto Parts Salesperson Bilingual
- Employer: Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle
- Location: Nampa, ID (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $45,695 – $55,031 per year
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, gas for your vehicle, overtime and bonus opportunities
Help customers find and buy auto parts while using both English and Spanish. This role offers strong benefits, bonuses, and real promotion potential at a long-standing local company.
Business Builder – Mortgage Division
- Employer: The Platz Group
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Type: Contract / partnership-style role
- Pay: Not listed (performance and production driven)
Built for an experienced Mortgage Loan Officer who wants to run their own branch, not just work a desk job. You’ll be the primary lending partner for a high-producing real estate team, with a steady stream of buyer and seller referrals and room to build a team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility if you’re the right fit. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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