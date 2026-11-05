📣 Nampa, ID Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Nampa’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on retail to higher-level mortgage roles. Here are a few strong picks if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: Lotus Sales / Lotus Pest Control

Lotus Sales / Location: Nampa, ID (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base pay + commission (no exact range listed)

You’ll visit homes, inspect for pests, and sell protection plans. Paid training, company equipment, and a clear commission structure make this good for someone motivated to grow in sales, even without pest control experience.

Employer: Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle

Location: Nampa, ID (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,695 – $55,031 per year

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, gas for your vehicle, overtime and bonus opportunities

Help customers find and buy auto parts while using both English and Spanish. This role offers strong benefits, bonuses, and real promotion potential at a long-standing local company.

Employer: The Platz Group

Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Contract / partnership-style role

Pay: Not listed (performance and production driven)

Built for an experienced Mortgage Loan Officer who wants to run their own branch, not just work a desk job. You’ll be the primary lending partner for a high-producing real estate team, with a steady stream of buyer and seller referrals and room to build a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility if you’re the right fit. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.