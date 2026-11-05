💰 Nampa Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $130K

Nampa’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love tax work, cost analysis, or big-picture financial control. Here are several strong roles hiring in Nampa, Idaho.

Employer: Savvy Tax Strategies and Bookkeeping

Location: Nampa, ID (in person)

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 per year

Type: Other (full-time style role)

You’ll run the entire tax practice, from 150+ individual returns to small-business filings, plus manage staff and systems. Great fit if you want real ownership, a flexible schedule, some work-from-home options, and a chance to lead instead of just cranking out returns.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a leading local company)

Location: Nampa, ID

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 per year

Type: Full-time

High-level Financial Controller role with a top salary, bonus, and strong benefits package. You’ll handle monthly financials, budgets, forecasts, cash flow, and revenue control, and work with POS and cash/credit reporting—good move if you want long-term growth and leadership.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Nampa, ID

Salary: Not listed

Type: Likely full-time (not specified)

Hands-on cost role where you build detailed cost estimates, maintain BOMs, track inventory and work-in-progress, and support budgeting and month-end close. Great if you like digging into numbers, Excel, and working closely with sales, production, and purchasing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.