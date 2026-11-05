👔 Several Management Openings Around Nampa, ID

Nampa has some solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like running teams and owning results. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: UFP Industries – UFP Factory Built

UFP Industries – UFP Factory Built Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the plant like it’s your own business: lead production, safety, quality, inventory, maintenance, and people development. This role is ideal if you’ve led manufacturing or operations teams before and enjoy process improvement, coaching supervisors, and driving profit.

Highlights:

Full ownership of day-to-day plant operations and KPIs

Build and mentor a high-performing team

Focus on safety, efficiency, and continuous improvement

Work with leadership on capital projects and growth plans

Benefits: medical, HSA with company contribution, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, employee stock purchase program, education reimbursement, wellness programs

If you prefer Indeed, the same role is also posted here: Plant Manager – UFP Industries (Indeed)

Employer: Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU)

Location: Northeast Nampa, ID

Type: Likely full-time (branch leadership)

Likely (branch leadership) Salary: Not listed

Help the Branch Manager run a busy credit union branch while coaching a team of 3–12 people. You’ll focus on member service, lending decisions, business development, and community involvement, with a clear path toward becoming a Branch Manager.

Highlights:

Lead daily branch operations and staff scheduling

Coach and develop team members to hit service and sales goals

Make and train others on sound lending decisions (consumer loans, HELOCs, mortgages, business accounts, etc.)

Handle member escalations and keep service at or above ICCU’s Eagle Service Standards

Requires bachelor’s degree or equivalent management experience and prior branch experience

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.