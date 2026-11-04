🚌 Nampa Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Nampa has a steady flow of driving work right now, from local crew runs to higher‑pay OTR routes. If you like being on the road, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Admiral Beverage Corporation

Admiral Beverage Corporation Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $30.25/hour or $0.55 CPM

Drive a tractor‑trailer hauling beverage products with a company that offers retention bonus eligibility, paid holidays, PTO, and full benefits within 90 days. Saturdays are guaranteed off, and you’ll run modern equipment while handling pre/post‑trip inspections and DOT‑compliant ELDs.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.

Employer: Professional Transportation, Inc. (PTI)

Professional Transportation, Inc. (PTI) Location: Nampa, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$15.00/hour (DYV: $13.50, MPV: $14.25, OTR: $15.00)

Shuttle railroad crew members in company vans, with no prior pro driving experience required. You get company vehicle and fuel on trips, multiple health plan options, paid vacation, 401(k), safety awards, and on‑the‑job training, and you’re home every day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—transportation roles in Nampa tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.