Nags Head Veterans Day services and trash changes

For Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, residential trash and curbside recycling from TFC in Nags Head will run on the normal schedule, and the bulk/brush drop-off yard will stay closed that day as usual. Commercial trash will be collected as normal except for the Wednesday route, which will be picked up on Thursday, November 12, 2026. All Town of Nags Head administrative offices will be closed on November 11, and the Town will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on November 11 in front of Town Hall, 5401 South Croatan Highway; if the weather is bad, the ceremony will move to the Board of Commissioners Room and will include guest speaker Colonel J. Emery Midyette Jr., North Carolina Army National Guard (Ret.), a wreath placement, music by William R. “Mojo” Collins, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), the presentation of colors, and other tributes to veterans.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Nags Head, NC