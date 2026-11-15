Nacogdoches healthcare is busy right now, with new roles popping up in clinics and hospital settings. If you’re ready to grow your medical career close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Nacogdoches, TX

Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts , 13-week assignment

, full-time, , , Pay: $2,367 per week (travel package; stipend details to be confirmed)

Inpatient PT role for a 13-week travel contract, great if you want strong weekly pay while gaining experience in a hospital rehab setting. Ideal for therapists who like fast-paced, hands-on work with a set daytime schedule.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Nacogdoches Medical Partners

Location: Nacogdoches, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, education support (per listing)

Clinic-based MA role where you’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections, draw blood, and help with phone calls and scheduling. Good fit if you have an MA diploma or solid clinic experience and want strong benefits plus steady hours.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Nacogdoches Medical Partners

Location: Nacogdoches, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role handling all patient referrals for local practices—scheduling visits, coordinating with outside facilities, and working with insurance for pre-authorizations and medication approvals. Best for someone with 4+ years medical office experience who likes detailed, behind-the-scenes patient support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.