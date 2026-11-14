Nacogdoches healthcare is busy and hiring across several skill levels right now. Good mix of hospital and clinic roles, many with sign-on bonuses and solid benefits.

Employer: Nacogdoches Medical Center

Nacogdoches Medical Center Location: Nacogdoches, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

OR RN role caring for patients from pediatrics to geriatrics in the surgical suite. Position may qualify for a sign-on bonus and comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, education support). Requires RN license, ACLS & BLS (within 3 months if not current), and at least an Associate Degree in Nursing.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Nacogdoches Medical Partners

Location: Nacogdoches, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based MA role with a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires, supporting providers with vitals, injections, labs, and patient flow. Offers comprehensive benefits and some local travel to support other clinics. Requires HS diploma/GED and either a Medical Assistant diploma/certification or 3 years of healthcare experience; BLS is required.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Nacogdoches Medical Center

Location: Nacogdoches, TX

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift phlebotomy role drawing blood and supporting lab operations in the hospital. Position may qualify for a sign-on bonus and includes full Tenet benefits (insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, education support). Open to new grads with a high school diploma or equivalent; phlebotomy registry is preferred but not required.

Employer: OrthoLoneStar

Location: Nacogdoches, TX

Type: Not listed (appears to be regular clinic hours with some flexibility)

Not listed (appears to be regular clinic hours with some flexibility) Salary: Not listed

Orthopedic clinic x-ray role taking diagnostic images, managing PACS, and rotating through some clerical tasks. Requires graduation from an accredited radiologic technologist program, a current Texas Medical Radiologic Technologist or Limited MRT license, and current CPR. Expect some travel between offices and a fast-paced clinic setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers here are growing and often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.