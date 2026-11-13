Nacogdoches retail is busy right now—auto parts, dollar deals, and more are all hiring. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Nacogdoches, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team on the sales floor, help customers find parts, and step in as shift manager when needed. Strong benefits include paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and career growth. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a big plus.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 118 N. Stalling Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965

Type: Full-time (posting also notes part-time; confirm with employer)

(posting also notes part-time; confirm with employer) Salary: Not listed

Help run daily store operations, from opening/closing and cash handling to stocking, displays, and leading the team. Role is active and hands-on (lifting, moving stock), with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Nacogdoches, TX

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule, including nights/weekends)

(flexible schedule, including nights/weekends) Salary: Not listed

Key leadership role focused on driving sales, leading the team, and delivering “WOW” customer service. You’ll oversee inventory, cash handling, safety, and help support commercial accounts. Automotive retail or ASE certification and Spanish/English skills are a bonus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company offers room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.