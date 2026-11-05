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Nacogdoches

Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Nacogdoches

4 days ago
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The Nacogdoches Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 10 a.m. in Downtown Nacogdoches. Hosted by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the parade will follow its usual route along Hospital Street and Main Street to honor local veterans.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Nacogdoches

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