🍽️ Nacogdoches Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Nacogdoches food spots are busy and hiring, from campus dining to quick service. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Stephen F. Austin University, Nacogdoches, TX

Stephen F. Austin University, Pay: $12.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Campus job with flexible scheduling, no experience required, and a steady mix of food prep, serving, and cleaning. Includes access to training, retirement plan, discounts, wellness programs, and more, with applications accepted on an ongoing basis.

Employer: Gimme’s

Location: Nacogdoches, TX 75965

Pay: From $9.00/hour

Type: Full-time (in person)

Why it’s worth a look: Great if you want to build food service skills in a fast-paced, customer-facing spot. You’ll handle orders, prep and package food, and keep things clean; weekend availability and reliable transportation are important.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Nacogdoches, TX (may work within 50-mile radius )

(may work within ) Type: Full-time management

Why it’s worth a look: Good step up if you have experience and want leadership training, bonuses, benefits, and growth. You’ll help run the store, lead the team, and ensure strong guest service, with paid management training and a full benefits package for eligible full-time staff.

If something here fits, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.