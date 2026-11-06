📅 FAFSA Party at Nānākuli High & Intermediate – Nov. 12

📢 FAFSA help night at Nānākuli High & Intermediate

Need to start or finish your 2027–2028 FAFSA? Get one-on-one help at the FAFSA Party at Nānākuli High & Intermediate School.

When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 5:00–7:00 PM

Where: Nānākuli High & Intermediate School

The INPEACE Hoʻoulu Waiwai team and the NHIS College and Career team will walk you through the FAFSA step-by-step so you don’t miss out on financial aid for college.

How to join:

Secure your spot by scanning the QR code on the flyer, or

on the flyer, or Register online at inpeace.org/events , or

, or RSVP at bit.ly/4dlBG5y.

If you have a student thinking about college, this is a good chance to get that FAFSA done with support.