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Nānākuli
📅 FAFSA Party at Nānākuli High & Intermediate – Nov. 12
8 days ago
📢 FAFSA help night at Nānākuli High & Intermediate
Need to start or finish your 2027–2028 FAFSA? Get one-on-one help at the FAFSA Party at Nānākuli High & Intermediate School.
When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 5:00–7:00 PM
Where: Nānākuli High & Intermediate School
The INPEACE Hoʻoulu Waiwai team and the NHIS College and Career team will walk you through the FAFSA step-by-step so you don’t miss out on financial aid for college.
How to join:
- Secure your spot by scanning the QR code on the flyer, or
- Register online at inpeace.org/events, or
- RSVP at bit.ly/4dlBG5y.
If you have a student thinking about college, this is a good chance to get that FAFSA done with support.
More Info: Unlock your path to college! ✨ - News and Announce...
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