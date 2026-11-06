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Nānākuli

📅 FAFSA Party at Nānākuli High & Intermediate – Nov. 12

8 days ago
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📢 FAFSA help night at Nānākuli High & Intermediate

Need to start or finish your 2027–2028 FAFSA? Get one-on-one help at the FAFSA Party at Nānākuli High & Intermediate School.

When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 5:00–7:00 PM
Where: Nānākuli High & Intermediate School

The INPEACE Hoʻoulu Waiwai team and the NHIS College and Career team will walk you through the FAFSA step-by-step so you don’t miss out on financial aid for college.

How to join:

  • Secure your spot by scanning the QR code on the flyer, or
  • Register online at inpeace.org/events, or
  • RSVP at bit.ly/4dlBG5y.

If you have a student thinking about college, this is a good chance to get that FAFSA done with support.

More Info: Unlock your path to college! ✨ - News and Announce...

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