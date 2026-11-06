📢 Nānākuli Q2 progress reports & new registrar appointment rule

📢 Q2 progress reports & new registrar appointment rule

Mid-Quarter 2 Progress Reports

Students at Nānākuli High & Intermediate School will get their mid-quarter 2 progress reports in Advisory on Friday, November 13, 2026. They’ll bring them home, so please sit down with your student to review their grades and how they’re doing in class.

New Registration & Withdrawal Process

Effective immediately, all student enrollments and withdrawals now require an appointment with the Registrar’s Office.

Processing time: 1–3 business days

During this time, students should: Get current grades from teachers Return school materials (like textbooks and devices ) Clear any outstanding obligations



Registrar’s Office Contact & Hours

Phone: (808) 305-7633

Fax: (808) 668-5828

Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Parents and guardians are asked to plan ahead for any transfers or enrollment changes.