Coroner IDs man killed in collision with farm equipment in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified a driver who was killed Saturday in a collision with farm equipment.

According to authorities, 58-year-old Kevin Bahe and his female passenger, 68, were involved in a collision with a tractor pulling a large planting drill, around 11:35 a.m. on Highway 14.

Both Bahe and his passenger are from Darlington, police said.

Bahe was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the Mercy Trauma Center and is expected to survive.

Authorities said the driver of the tractor did not need medical treatment.

Police closed Highway 14 for six hours during the investigation.

