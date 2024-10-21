Beloit Police say this man stole a Cadillac

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly stole a gold Cadillac.

According to authorities on Monday, the vehicle theft happened in the 900 block of Broad Street.

The license plate of the Cadillac is AMS 5409.

Suspect in Cadillac theft. Photo: Beloit Police Department

Police asked residents to call 911 if they spot the occupied vehicle, or the non-emergency number if they find it unoccupied.

Anyone who can identify the suspect from a police-provided photo is asked to call Beloit Police.

