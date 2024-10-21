Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

    Beloit Police say this man stole a Cadillac

    By John Clark,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ybHD_0wGITzZH00

    BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly stole a gold Cadillac.

    According to authorities on Monday, the vehicle theft happened in the 900 block of Broad Street.

    The license plate of the Cadillac is AMS 5409.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rkebz_0wGITzZH00
    Suspect in Cadillac theft. Photo: Beloit Police Department

    Police asked residents to call 911 if they spot the occupied vehicle, or the non-emergency number if they find it unoccupied.

    Anyone who can identify the suspect from a police-provided photo is asked to call Beloit Police.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline | WTVO News, Weather and Sports.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    knikkaknikk86
    6h ago
    the song said "just bought a cadillac"...not steal lolz
    rodster Fox
    1d ago
    Well, you know he wasn’t gonna steal a work truck…… and you’ll never find him at Farm and Fleet looking for work boots
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF20 hours ago
    Rock Energy employee fatally injured, woman taken to the hospital in demonstration of equipment
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    Rockford man accused of meth delivery
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF12 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Rochelle Ace Hardware burglarized twice, police ask for assistance identifying suspect
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF16 hours ago
    Deputies arrest knife-wielding suspect in ‘Scream’ costume
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF17 hours ago
    Missing since 2011, Timmothy Pitzen turns 20 on Oct. 18
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF4 days ago
    Illinois carrier lays off most of its company drivers
    freightwaves.com1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with cancer: report
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF21 hours ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF20 hours ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF21 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    Illinois Lottery player wins $9.2M thanks to ‘broken machine’ at Addison Jewel-Osco
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF4 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF1 day ago
    Pizza delivery driver choked out after road rage incident
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    Full-sized fighter jet finally graces combat memorial in downtown Lena
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF16 hours ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF13 hours ago
    Boone County ambulance rear-ended in Monday crash
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF1 day ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF12 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Dr. Jordan B. Peterson coming to Rockford’s Coronado Theater
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF21 hours ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    International Paper to close facilities in 4 states, lay off hundreds
    packagingdive.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy