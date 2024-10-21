Retired F-4 fighter jet ready to be installed at aerial combat memorial in Lena

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — After five years of waiting, a Vietnam War-era fighter jet will finally be placed atop a 20-foot pylon at a war memorial in Lena, Illinois.

In January 2019, a retired F-4E Phantom II aircraft was delivered after a 1,300-mile trip from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico to serve as part of a memorial organized by the American Legion.

A combination of repairs, painting, and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the plane from being mounted on a pylon but, five years later, the work has been completed.

The engines and other components have been removed, reducing the weight of the jet to around 25,000 pounds.

The F-4 was first built in 1958 and has been flown by the Navy, Air Force, and Marines. Over 5,000 were built, some of which were used for over 60 years of service.

“It was a wonderful aircraft. Very solid. Very capable. And was an important part of our history, and for several other countries,” said Air Force veteran Dick Gambrel, who is part of the Lena Aerial Combat Memorial project.

The F-4 will sit across from the American Legion Hall, at 316 W. Main Street, and is expected to be mounted to its permanent position on the morning of Tuesday, October 22nd.

