Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

    Retired F-4 fighter jet ready to be installed at aerial combat memorial in Lena

    By John Clark,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArPKI_0wGIQlYy00

    LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — After five years of waiting, a Vietnam War-era fighter jet will finally be placed atop a 20-foot pylon at a war memorial in Lena, Illinois.

    In January 2019, a retired F-4E Phantom II aircraft was delivered after a 1,300-mile trip from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico to serve as part of a memorial organized by the American Legion.

    A combination of repairs, painting, and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the plane from being mounted on a pylon but, five years later, the work has been completed.

    The engines and other components have been removed, reducing the weight of the jet to around 25,000 pounds.

    The F-4 was first built in 1958 and has been flown by the Navy, Air Force, and Marines. Over 5,000 were built, some of which were used for over 60 years of service.

    “It was a wonderful aircraft. Very solid. Very capable. And was an important part of our history, and for several other countries,” said Air Force veteran Dick Gambrel, who is part of the Lena Aerial Combat Memorial project.

    The F-4 will sit across from the American Legion Hall, at 316 W. Main Street, and is expected to be mounted to its permanent position on the morning of Tuesday, October 22nd.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline | WTVO News, Weather and Sports.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    The Girls
    1d ago
    Better make sure that is approved by the village president and his wife who think they own the village
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Full-sized fighter jet finally graces combat memorial in downtown Lena
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF14 hours ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF19 hours ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF20 hours ago
    WATCH: Missouri Woman Tracked Stolen Harris-Walz Campaign Signs and Confronted the Thieves on Camera
    Mediaite21 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Marine Corps veteran removed from Delta flight, forced to change over ‘threatening’ shirt: ‘Just took my soul away’
    New York Post4 days ago
    Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with cancer: report
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF19 hours ago
    Tragic Details About CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota
    The List1 day ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily25 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF16 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF1 day ago
    'Vain' and 'Worship-Hungry' John Travolta, 70, 'Quitting Hollywood For Australia': 'He Just Isn't Treated Like a King in Hollywood Anymore'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Delta crew member reportedly made Marine remove ‘threatening’ shirt: What is the dress code on planes?
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF1 day ago
    Why experts say keeping standard time is ‘undeniably’ better for us
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF1 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF11 hours ago
    Police: Rockford woman hits two men with her car on purpose
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF5 days ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF20 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF1 day ago
    Who has the best pizza in the Rockford area?
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    Rock Energy employee fatally injured, woman taken to the hospital in demonstration of equipment
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy