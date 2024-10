“Overtime” Friday October 18, 2024

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Byron, Dixon, Hononegah and Belvidere North provided two thrilling games topping our week eight coverage of high school football in the area Friday night. Both games went down to the final seconds before being decided.



Plus, Rockford Lutheran secured a playoff spot. Freeport and Guilford became eligible for the playoffs, and in our spotlight segment we sit down with possibly the best two-way player offense-defense in the NIC-10 Jefferson’s Lashawn Gathright.



To view this episode, watch the media player above and watch for “Overtime” live Friday nights on Fox 39.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline | WTVO News, Weather and Sports.