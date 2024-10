Teen driver overturns in Stillman Valley crash

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the Davis Junction girl was traveling north in the 1900 block of Meridian Road in a grey Chevrolet Malibu around 10:41 a.m. and went off the road. The driver overcorrected, overturning the car in a crash.

Police said the girl was assessed by EMS at the scene and then taken to a local hospital by her parents.

The driver was issued a warning for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline | WTVO News, Weather and Sports.