Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach

    By Julianna Washburn,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8hzv_0w4i1WQw00

    LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirteen cheerleaders at Evans Middle School in Lubbock, Texas are suffering from first and second-degree burns on their hands after they said their cheer coach made them perform “bear crawls” and “crab walks” on a hot outdoor track as punishment.

    The girls, who are all eighth graders and on the “red” team for the squad, told EverythingLubbock.com they were punished for performing a cheer at a football game that she didn’t want them to do. They said the coach found it “disrespectful.”

    What came next for the parents and the kids was a nightmare.

    “I had asked [my daughter], ‘Are you okay? How was school?’ She put our stuff down in the car, went to sit down and said, ‘Mom, you want to know how my day was in cheer?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ She told me that they got a punishment, and shows me her hands,” Angel Thompson, a mom of an Evans Middle School cheerleader said.

    Air Force Airman returns to Lubbock, surprises kids in heartfelt school visit

    The girls were told to do the bear crawls and crab walks for a mile, but most weren’t able to continue after two laps due to the pain, some even got physically sick from it. The girls said the punishment happened on Wednesday afternoon at around 2 p.m. One of the parents went to the track to check the temperature that afternoon and said it was at least 125 degrees.

    “We told her our hands are burning, and she said she didn’t care, and she made us go back down on the track,” one of the cheerleaders, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

    According to the parents, the coach threatened the girls’ future careers in cheer if they didn’t complete the punishment. Afterward, some girls went to see the school nurse, but still, they said they didn’t get a call from the school about their daughters’ injuries. The cheerleaders ended up with first and second-degree burns. At least one cheerleader was seen at the University Medical Center burn unit.

    “It was malicious. It was intentional,” the mother of one of the cheerleaders, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

    The parents are hoping for criminal charges against the teacher and said an investigation with police is ongoing.

    The teacher was placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

    You can read the full statement from Lubbock ISD below.

    Jesus Is Enough: New ministry born from prevailing love 15 years after Hale Co. crash

    “Lubbock ISD administration is aware of an incident at Evans Middle School involving a teacher’s disciplinary method that resulted in several students receiving burns on their hands. The teacher directed a group of students to perform “bear crawls” on the outdoor track, which was heated by the day’s high temperatures. This action resulted in multiple students being injured.

    We are heartbroken over these events, as the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. This type of incident does not reflect the standards or values of Lubbock ISD and Evans Middle School. We are addressing this matter with utmost urgency, and are fully committed to investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.

    We want to express our deep concern and regret for the pain and distress this has caused the students and their families. No child should ever be subjected to harm in a learning environment, and we are fully committed to ensuring that incidents like this do not happen again.

    Lubbock ISD has policies in place regarding appropriate disciplinary actions, and any deviation from those standards is thoroughly reviewed. We want to assure our community that we are addressing this issue in accordance with district protocols and applicable laws. Our goal is to maintain a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for all students.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline | WTVO News, Weather and Sports.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF14 hours ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Bronny James news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Moment pregnant woman lost her baby after being kicked in stomach by driver whose car she accidentally sideswiped
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    After accidental clothing donation to Goodwill, woman asks for help to locate 20 knitted sweaters
    kkco11news.com3 days ago
    Missing fugitive father and three kids are spotted alive and well and living in the wilderness - three years after they vanished without a trace
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    Two men found dead in Janesville park, days apart
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF6 days ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF5 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Machesney Park man accused of locking children in bedroom, not allowing them to use the bathroom
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF6 days ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF11 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    VIDEO: New Gruesome Slo-Mo Video Shows Close-Up Of Aidan Hutchinson’s Leg Snap, And It Does Not Look Good
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF9 hours ago
    The secret to Byron’s dominance in football; the Tigers’ junior tackle program
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    Police searching for suspect in Rockford Country Club burglary
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF4 days ago
    Teen driver overturns in Stillman Valley crash
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF13 hours ago
    Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Guilford and Mulford shootout
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF4 days ago
    NFL Fans Furious With National Anthem Performance In London
    The Spun1 day ago
    Rising chocolate prices impact Halloween candy choices
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    Boylan and Hononegah set to go at it Friday night in our “Overtime” game of the week
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Florida Man Finds Massive Alligator Inside Flooded Home In Aftermath Of Hurricane Helene
    Whiskey Riff5 days ago
    Photos: Rollover crash at Auburn and Harlem intersection
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    Photos: Serious crash at Kilburn and Springfield intersection
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy