    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

    By Alex Kienlen,

    2 days ago

    MURFREESBORO, Ark. ( KARK ) – A visitor to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas left with a 2.3-carat diamond to commemorate the trip.

    The unnamed visitor arrived at the park when it opened at 8 a.m. on Sept. 27 and used a rentable kit from the park’s Diamond Discovery Center. After a few hours of sifting through screens, the visitor decided to look around and began walking the diamond search area.

    Man finds 4.87-carat diamond in Arkansas state park, largest discovery since 2020

    The visitor reportedly spotted something shiny lying on the ground.

    “From far away it shined so clearly,” park officials quoted the visitor saying. “I thought it might be a piece of trash or a bug; it was so much shinier than anything else out there.”

    The visitor told officials that after they picked up the shiny piece they realized it was much more than trash. They put the shiny rock in their pocket, walked over to the park’s mineral identification center, pulled it out of their pocket, and laid it on the desk.

    Arizona dad recounts finding 2-carat diamond with son at Crater of Diamonds State Park

    Officials said it was a diamond, a silver-white gem weighing 2.3 carats that’s about the size of a pencil eraser. Officials added that a white diamond is closest to pure carbon crystal.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mncC_0w4hyOcb00
      A white 2.03 carat diamond found at Arkansas Crater of Diamonds State Park on Sept. 27, 2024.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PejDu_0w4hyOcb00
      A white 2.03 carat diamond found at Arkansas Crater of Diamonds State Park on Sept. 27, 2024.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iS5zB_0w4hyOcb00
      A white 2.03 carat diamond found at Arkansas Crater of Diamonds State Park on Sept. 27, 2024.

    Park officials said this is the second-largest diamond found in the park this year and the third diamond over two carats in 2024. To date, 548 diamonds have been harvested in the park in 2024, with a total weight of 82 carats.

    Visitor from France finds 7.46-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

    An average of two diamonds are found each day, officials said. In 1924, before the park’s founding, the 40.23 Uncle Sam Diamond was found in what is now the park area. You can see that diamond on display at the Smithsonian Museum.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

