R. Kelly’s daughter accuses him of sexual abuse when she was a child in new documentary

(WTVO) — R. Kelly’s daughter, formerly known as Joann Kelly, Buku Abi accused Kelly of sexually abusing her when she was 8 or 9 years old in the new two-part TVEI documentary R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey.

According to Vulture , this is not the first time Abi has explained her troubles, calling her father a “monster” in a lengthy statement after the release of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries in 2019.

Abi told viewers intimate details of what she went through as a child in the second part of her documentary.

“I just remember waking up to him touching me,” she says, according to People . “And I didn’t know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep.”

Kelly adamantly denied the claims and his attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told People in a statement “His ex-wife made the same allegation years ago, and it was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and was unfounded,” the statement said. “And the ‘filmmakers,’ whoever they are, did not reach out to Mr. Kelly or his team to even allow him to deny these hurtful claims.”

Abi said in the documentary she made a police complaint with her mother Andrea Kelly in 2009 but was told they waited too long to file the complaint by police. Abi was 10 at the time they tried to file her complaint.

Kelly’s attorney told People if the accusations had any merit they would have been in his indictments.

Kelly is currently serving two sentences concurrently and could be released in 2045.

