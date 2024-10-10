Open in App
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

    Murder investigation underway in Freeport after man shot on S. Float Avenue

    By John Clark,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2wfg_0w1k2znd00

    FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

    According to Freeport Police, officers responded to a Sound Thinking (formerly ShotSpotter) alert of gunfire in the 1000 block of S. Float Avenue around 8:44 p.m. and found a man at the scene who had been shot.

    He was taken to FHN by paramedics, but later died, police said.

    Police said the murder was not a random act of violence, and is currently under investigation.

    A family member told Eyewitness News the man who was murdered was 29-year-old Timmothy Green Jr.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGWOr_0w1k2znd00
    Timmothy Green Jr.

    Another shooting occurred at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Broadway Street, but injuries were reported. Two 17-year-old suspects were arrested, but authorities said the two incidents were not related.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline | WTVO News, Weather and Sports.

    Comments / 2
    Neal Toepfer
    2d ago
    How can this be with PICA (Protect Illinois Communities Act)in place? we were told, were we not, if we twll the State Police exactly what firearms we have that are on the ban list, we could keep them and guns crime would halt!But of course those behind these shootings, teen gangbangers, felons always follow the law...of course.
    just an American
    2d ago
    My God! What is happening to my home town?! I'm scared to go outside anymore. Something needs to get done,ASAP!!
