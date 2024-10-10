Murder investigation underway in Freeport after man shot on S. Float Avenue

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

According to Freeport Police, officers responded to a Sound Thinking (formerly ShotSpotter) alert of gunfire in the 1000 block of S. Float Avenue around 8:44 p.m. and found a man at the scene who had been shot.

He was taken to FHN by paramedics, but later died, police said.

Police said the murder was not a random act of violence, and is currently under investigation.

A family member told Eyewitness News the man who was murdered was 29-year-old Timmothy Green Jr.

Timmothy Green Jr.

Another shooting occurred at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Broadway Street, but injuries were reported. Two 17-year-old suspects were arrested, but authorities said the two incidents were not related.

