Police arrest two teens in Freeport shooting investigation, third at large

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Freeport’s gunshot detection system aided them in apprehending two of three teen suspects in a Wednesday night shooting.

According to the Freeport Police Department, officers responded to the reported shooting in the 500 block of W. Broadway Street around 10:26 p.m. and saw three suspects, all dressed in dark clothing, running northwest in the area of Locust Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.

A 17-year-old suspect was eventually apprehended in the 500 block of W. Addison Street, and a loaded semi-automatic firearm was found at the scene.

A second 17-year-old suspect was caught in the 600 block of W. Stephenson Street, and another loaded semi-automatic was recovered.

The third suspect remains at large, police said.

Both juvenile offenders face felony firearm offenses. They were taken to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said the shooting was likely not a random act.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline | WTVO News, Weather and Sports.