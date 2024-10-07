Open in App
    ‘Spirit Christmas’: Spirit Halloween is now opening Xmas-themed locations

    By Michael Bartiromo,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40huTX_0vxvxIIz00

    (NEXSTAR) – How foolish of us to assume they’d stop at Halloween.

    Spencer’s Spirit Holdings, the parent company of Spirit Halloween, has announced plans to open 10 locations of its seasonal Spirit Christmas locations, to sell gifts and decorations ahead of the holidays.

    All 10 of the shops also plan to offer photos and meet-and-greets with Santa Claus, who doubles as the brand’s mascot.

    “Discover thousands of stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gifts, unique décor, plus all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas,” reads a brief description of Spirit Christmas on its official webpage.

    The 10 locations opening in the coming weeks are all located in the Northeast:

    • Marlton, New Jersey – Willow Ridge
    • Brick, New Jersey – Market Place at Brick
    • Mays Landing, New Jersey – Consumer Square
    • Woodbridge, New Jersey – The Plaza at Woodbridge
    • Albany, New York – Colonie Center
    • Bohemia, New York – Sayville Plaza
    • Poughkeepsie, New York – Chestnut Plaza
    • Eria, Pennsylvania – Mill Creek Mall
    • Waterford, Connecticut – Crystal Mall
    • Dartmouth, Massachusetts – Faunce Corner Shopping Center

    The flagship location, in May’s Landing, New Jersey, is scheduled to open Oct. 18. The rest “will open in early November,” a representative for the company told Nexstar.

    The representative also indicated that stores will include a “life-sized gingerbread village” where guests can mail letters to the North Pole.

    Here’s what Spirit Halloween seeks in an ‘ideal’ retail location

    Spirit Christmas, however, may not be an entirely new endeavor. There’s evidence to suggest Spirit Christmas locations operating in the ‘90s, and again for a brief time in the mid-2000s, after the brand was acquired by Spencer’s, according to ads and newspaper articles cited at the Spirit Halloween Fandom page.

    A representative for the brand did not say whether additional locations were planned in coming Christmas seasons.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline | WTVO News, Weather and Sports.

