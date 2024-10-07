Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton

    By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6oL8_0vxeDKME00

    TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Hurricane Milton, which reached Category 5 strength Monday, is heading right for Florida’s west coast, with a potential landfall near or at Tampa Bay.

    The National Hurricane Center predicted that it could possibly weaken to a Category 3 before making landfall, but where it makes landfall could produce drastic differences in how the bay is hit by storm surge.

    Nexstar’s Tampa-based meteorologists at WFLA track “wobbles,” or small movements, on the system’s path. Those wobbles determine where the hurricane is headed and how much damage Floridians can expect.

    Mandatory evacuations begin in Tampa Bay ahead of Milton

    “If it hits St. Pete Beach, there’s 15 feet of water in the Bay,” said Jeff Berardelli, Max Defender 8 chief meteorologist. “If it hits Longboat Key, 15, 20 miles south of there, there’s not much of any water in the bay.”

    As Milton continues moving forward, there will likely still be changes in its path that will affect where it is headed.

    “You’re going to have to watch the wobble tracker up until 20 miles off shore,” Berardelli said.

    While the movements may seem negligible at first glance, these wobbles make a big difference when they compound into a change in the storm’s path.

    This was the case when Max Defender 8 first launched the wobble tracker for Hurricane Ian, a Category 5 hurricane that was originally expected to make a direct hit on Tampa Bay but “wobbled” further south to its landfall in Charlotte County, Florida.

    Since then, the tracker has been a major asset in other major hurricanes like Helene and, now, Milton.

    The wobble tracker watches the motion of hurricanes and tropical storms by using a combination of data from satellites, radar, the forecast trajectory, and the previous path the storm is on, to indicate how the path is changing in real time.

    The WFLA Wobble Tracker will remain actively streaming 24/7 until Milton makes landfall.

    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline | WTVO News, Weather and Sports.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wobble Tracker: Live updates on Hurricane Milton’s path — and where it may make landfall
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF4 hours ago
    Will Milton make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane?
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    VIDEO: Hurricane hunters take turbulent trip through Milton
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF18 hours ago
    Will we see northern lights, power grid impacts amid ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm?
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 hours ago
    Fearful residents flee Tampa Bay region as Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida coast
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    LOOK: Tornado crosses Florida interstate as Hurricane Milton churns closer
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF4 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    ‘You are going to die’: Tampa mayor warns against ignoring Milton evacuation orders
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    These cities have the worst drivers in the U.S., study says
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF4 days ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton begins to lash Florida
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF7 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for 5th consecutive year
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    Horror genre popular among Rockford-area vintage toy collectors
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF1 day ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    Freeport felon charged with domestic battery, weapons violations
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF2 days ago
    Rockford Police; road closed following accident
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF3 days ago
    Over 129K newer Ram trucks recalled over faulty turn signals
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF22 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Dylan Manning’s big night leads Rochelle Hubs to big Interstate 8 win against Morris
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Rockford native goes missing in Tennessee floodwaters, wife pleads for answers
    MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF18 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy