Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • mySanAntonio.com

    Lion & Rose Pub to make its coveted San Antonio return

    By Katherine Stinson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    BroadwaySan AntonioNew restaurant openingsBritish pubsSan Antonio diningLa Cantera

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    mac
    2d ago
    The Lion and Rose have the worst fish and chips ever. It’s an embarrassment to the English. Their food is not very good and it’s probably the most over rated bar in Texas
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Massive ice exhibit with 2-story slides to debut at San Antonio resort
    mySanAntonio.com1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    News 4 San Antonio reporter Mariah Medina expecting first child
    mySanAntonio.com4 days ago
    Want free ice cream at Lick this week? Here's the scoop
    mySanAntonio.com5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Costco, Sprouts Farmers Market issue food recalls due to listeria concern
    mySanAntonio.com4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    South Padre Island to be 'renourished.' Here's what that means.
    mySanAntonio.com2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Rollercoaster abruptly stops, stranding riders at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
    mySanAntonio.com5 days ago
    Texas Stock Exchange sues Toronto Stock Exchange over trademark dispute
    mySanAntonio.com4 days ago
    How upcoming Texas theme parks rival the size of Six Flag Fiesta Texas
    mySanAntonio.com2 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    Texas woman faces up to 20 years in prison for smuggling rare chickens
    mySanAntonio.com3 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Massive Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Texas announces grand opening date
    mySanAntonio.com5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Sabrina Carpenter makes Buc-ee's pit stop ahead of Austin concert
    mySanAntonio.com19 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy