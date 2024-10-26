Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • mySanAntonio.com

    Prosecutors vow to 'strenuously' oppose Brad Simpson's plea to see children

    By Zachary-Taylor Wright,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Bexar countyBrad SimpsonMissing persons casesInvestigation updatesChild custody battlesSuzanne Clark Simpson

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Border Patrol agents find $82K of cocaine on shores of Texas beach
    mySanAntonio.com2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Texas comedian Cristela Alonzo slams hometown venue after being 'kicked out'
    mySanAntonio.com5 days ago
    Blustering 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Has 'Left Show Bosses Seething' After He Killed Chances of Beyoncé Boosting Ratings
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Subaru Forester gets redesign, new driver-assist tech for 2025
    mySanAntonio.com3 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Texas-based American Airlines tests solution to deal with 'gate lice'
    mySanAntonio.com4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy