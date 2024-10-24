Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • mySanAntonio.com

    From arrests to searches: Unfolding the Suzanne Simpson case

    By Zachary-Taylor Wright,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Bexar countySuzanne Simpson disappearanceMissing persons casesFelony chargesSuzanne Clark SimpsonMissing person

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    BlakeB
    1d ago
    I believe in innocence until proven, but it is very hard to presume innocence for a guy who won't help the police find his wife.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Border Patrol agents find $82K of cocaine on shores of Texas beach
    mySanAntonio.com18 hours ago
    News 4 San Antonio reporter Mariah Medina expecting first child
    mySanAntonio.com1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Texas-based American Airlines tests solution to deal with 'gate lice'
    mySanAntonio.com2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    What we know about the Buc-ee's delays in Boerne, San Marcos
    mySanAntonio.com3 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Shakira moves San Antonio concert from Frost Bank Center to Alamodome
    mySanAntonio.com4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy