Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • mySanAntonio.com

    2,000 jobs added in San Antonio as Amazon gears up for the holidays

    By Candice Avila-Garcia,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Mari Mari
    23h ago
    I went to the Amazon on 1410 S Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX 78227 as you go in the door there a pic you just take a pic and it will give you a cod and it will take you from there that’s what I did and am going on 3 months working with them
    Ronnie Garcia
    1d ago
    20 hr daily work shifts.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    At least 4,500 Texans file complaints with FCC over Blue Alert
    mySanAntonio.com2 days ago
    PepsiCo acquiring Siete Foods for $1B has loyal shoppers 'distraught'
    mySanAntonio.com4 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Celebrate Another Victory for South Texas – Securing Presidential Permit for Laredo 4/5 International Bridge
    thekatynews.com2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Texas County Named 'Most Boring Place To Live' In The Entire State
    KHFI 96.7 KISS FM3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady18 hours ago
    TikTok star Mr. Prada arrested in North Texas in connection to man's death
    mySanAntonio.com5 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Texas Stock Exchange selects executive team
    mySanAntonio.com6 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza3 days ago
    RV Camps Fill Neighborhoods With Homeless - City Looks To Tow Them Off - Where Will These People Go?
    Debra Blackwell4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Is Tostitos Salsa Cereal a thing? Here's what you need to know
    mySanAntonio.com4 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute29 minutes ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    H-E-B responds to potential product impact due to strike
    mySanAntonio.com5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz18 hours ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy