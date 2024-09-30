Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • mySanAntonio.com

    San Antonio's I-10, Loop 1604, U.S. 281 all halted after several crashes

    By Zachary-Taylor Wright,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Rain Hell from Above
    1d ago
    always something there.
    Robo-Grandpa
    2d ago
    Until they get more cops on the street in San Antonio, this will just continue. Over the past three years people speeding and switching lanes are the norm.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    National pharmacy chain to lay off nearly 3,000 workers
    Cleveland.com13 hours ago
    Judge Places Mom In Handcuffs Over Courtroom Outfit
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    Heart-wrenching moment Texas cops visit boy, 4, 'living off hand sanitizer' before he died of starvation
    themirror.com3 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    The Deadliest Natural Disaster Ever Recorded In Texas
    KHFI 96.7 KISS FM4 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Here's where Texas ranks among US states by cocaine usage
    mySanAntonio.com3 days ago
    TikTok star Mr. Prada arrested in North Texas in connection to man's death
    mySanAntonio.com2 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Legendary NBA Star Tim Duncan Is Barely Recognizable In New Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Texas-based Siete Foods nets blockbuster PepsiCo acquisition
    mySanAntonio.com1 day ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    A.B. Quintanilla 'doing fine' after hospital visit in Bolivia for lung issue
    mySanAntonio.com6 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Will Chappell Roan perform at ACL after cancelling two festival shows?
    mySanAntonio.com2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy