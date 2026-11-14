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Georgetown County judge dismissed charges against former church leaders. What happened
By Kate Robins,13 days ago
In July, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver stood in front of reporters, holding two photos.
The photos, he said, were evidence that a Pawleys Island church had permitted a registered sex offender to be around children. Weaver announced that the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office would be charging multiple members of the church’s staff, as well as registered sex offender Warren Perry.
But almost four months later, a Georgetown County magistrate judge dismissed the charges against each of the staff members at Pawleys Island Community Church on Nov. 6.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Outrage erupted after 70-year-old Warren Perry, a registered sex offender, was arrested for volunteering near children at Pawleys Island Community Church and its preschool, Pawleys Island Christian Academy, prompting the resignations of Pastor Donald “Don” Williams, his wife Ginny and academy director Jennifer “Niki” Howard.
- The church was then hit with a class action lawsuit filed July 17 that sought more than $25 million in damages against the church and its preschool, accusing them of recklessly hiring Perry and failing to inform parents of his status.
- Sheriff Weaver on July 20 announced charges against Don Williams, Ginny Williams and Howard, saying the trio had “intimate knowledge” of Perry’s sex offender status and took steps to conceal it from the time he registered in 2023 until July 13. The GCSO alleged that Perry had been employed at the church for nearly six years, starting in maintenance shortly after his 2020 arrest for the sexual exploitation of a minor.
- A new lawsuit filed on July 21 claimed that a parent reported in 2022 to the GCSO that their 5-year-old had been allegedly sexually assaulted after an encounter with “a man at the school with white hair.” The lawsuit alleged that man was Perry, but Perry has not been served any additional charges related to sexual assault. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigated the 2022 report at the time but said nothing of evidentiary value emerged.
- The GCSO announced on July 29 that a fourth staff member at the church, former Director of Operations/missions Michael Anthony Fields, was charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk. The sheriff’s office claimed Fields was responsible for campus security and children’s safety. The GCSO also noted that forensic interviews with students had not resulted in any findings of criminal sexual conduct to date.
- Pawleys Island Christian Academy announced on its website on Aug. 10 that the preschool would be closing. The announcement came as the church faced mounting lawsuits accusing leadership of dismissing complaints about Perry before his arrest. Current church leadership said it is reviewing all ministry policies and considering alternative uses for the building.
- A Georgetown County magistrate judge dismissed the charges against Don Williams, Ginny Williams, Howard and Fields, though Perry’s charges remain. Sheriff Weaver stood behind his investigators’ work and said he awaited a statement from the state Attorney General’s Office, particularly regarding the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon’s handling of Perry.
The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.