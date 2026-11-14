Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver holds up two photos in front of reporters during a press conference on July 20, 2026. A Georgetown County magistrate judge dismissed charges against former leaders at a Pawleys Island church on Nov. 6, 2026. Kate Robins

In July, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver stood in front of reporters, holding two photos.

The photos, he said, were evidence that a Pawleys Island church had permitted a registered sex offender to be around children. Weaver announced that the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office would be charging multiple members of the church’s staff, as well as registered sex offender Warren Perry.

But almost four months later, a Georgetown County magistrate judge dismissed the charges against each of the staff members at Pawleys Island Community Church on Nov. 6.

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The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.