Passengers make their way through the terminal at the Myrtle Beach International Airport. June 3, 2026. Jason Lee/jlee@thesunnews.com

Nearly all flights scheduled to depart from Myrtle Beach International Airport Friday night were halted after planes across the nation were ordered to stay grounded.

As of 7:52 a.m. Saturday, eight scheduled departure flights from MYR and three arrivals remained cancelled, although the ground order was lifted by the FAA about 8:15 p.m. Friday.

According to Ryan Betcher, assistant director for airports at MYR, on Friday arriving flights haven’t been impacted, but it’s unclear how long departing flights will be delayed.

“It really just depends on how long the ground shop is going to be in place for,” Betcher said. “As of right now, we’re just encouraging passengers to monitor their flight status before they come to the airport.”

The FAA initiated the nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon due to an apparent telecommunications outage.

“There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted,” the agency said in a social media post. “Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”

Without knowing how long the ground stop will persist, MYR officials recommend outbound travelers monitor their flight status with the airline. Passengers can also view flight arrivals and departures on the MYR website.