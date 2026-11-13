Weldon Boyd, left, and Kenneth "Bradley" Williams talk in a Horry County courtroom. Jason Lee/jlee@thesunnews.com

The wrongful death civil case against a North Myrtle Beach businessman and his friend has been put on pause while the two men wait to see whether they will be criminally indicted for shooting and killing a North Carolina man three years ago.

Judge Eugene Griffith Jr. on Friday issued a 180-day stay in civil proceedings involving the death of Scott Spivey. Spivey’s sister, Jennifer Foley, filed the lawsuit against Weldon Boyd and Kenneth “Bradley” Williams for the death of the 33-year-old Tabor City man, who was shot and killed by Boyd and Williams after a road rage incident on Sept. 9, 2023, in Horry County. The lawsuit was expected to go to trial in December.

Griffith heard arguments Wednesday to halt civil proceedings after Boyd and Williams filed a joint motion earlier this month asking for a stay.

The stay was requested after Boyd and Williams learned “through sources” that a state grand jury’s inquiry into Horry County Police’s handling of the shooting investigation “has been expanded to encompass the conduct of defendants Boyd and Williams,” a court filing said.

The motion asked for a stay of all proceedings, discovery, depositions, motion hearings, deadlines and trial settings in the civil action pending the final conclusion of the proceedings before the State Grand Jury of South Carolina concerning the Sept. 9, 2023, incident, and “until it is formally determined whether criminal indictments or charges will be returned against either Defendant.”

The state Attorney General’s Office had reviewed the case and declined to criminally charge Boyd and Williams, citing South Carolina’s Protection of Persons and Property Act, commonly known as the Stand Your Ground law, for its decision. The law allows people to use force, including deadly force, in certain situations without a duty to retreat to protect themselves and shield them from prosecution when they act in self-defense.

Wednesday’s arguments hinged on a statewide grand jury that was empaneled by 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette to review the conduct and potential misconduct of responding officers with the Horry County Police department, the original investigating agency.

Numerous people received subpoenas to participate in the grand jury proceedings even though they have no connection to the Horry County Police Department or to the responding officers, Boyd and Williams’ court filing said.

Boyd and Williams followed Spivey for miles and then engaged in a gun battle with him along the side of Camp Swamp Road in the Longs area. Both men claim self-defense.