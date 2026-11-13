Horry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scame. October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

Every week, it feels like there’s a new way people are getting scammed.

On Monday, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office shared that it had recently been notified that some scammers impersonated deputies, telling victims that they could settle a warrant by taking a barcode to a local pharmacy and depositing cash to that account.

Scammers impersonating deputies and other entities is nothing new. But the way they go about doing so continues to evolve.

In October, South Carolina consumers who fell for a scam lost a combined total of more than $71,000, according to the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs. Thirty-one scams were also reported that month.

Here’s what you should do if you encounter a scammer or think you were scammed.

Signs to look out for

Some of the most common types can occur over the phone, through social media or even while you’re applying for jobs.

Scammers are also likely to partake in phishing, which is where the person will pretend to be someone else or a business in order to steal financial or personal information. These types of scams often happen over text or through email.

You could be experiencing a scam if the person:

Pretends to be someone you know or recognize

Pressures you to act quickly

Asks for your credit or debit card information for verification

Plays on your emotions by saying there’s a problem or a prize

Tells you to pay in a specific way.

Scammers are also known to create scenarios, such as a fake emergency or a repair service, in order to obtain funds from potentially vulnerable people, according to SCDCA.

If you’re contacted by a scammer, the department recommends that you tell the scammer you’re going to report them, contact your telephone carrier to block the person’s number and sign up for the Do Not Call Registry, which can reduce telemarketing calls.

You can also avoid being scammed by not clicking on random links, making sure your software is up-to-date and using strong passwords and multifactor authentication.

What do you do if you’ve been scammed?

Not all scams are the easiest to spot, so if you accidentally hand sensitive information over to someone, here’s what you should do, according to the SCDCA:

Place a fraud alert

Consider a security freeze

Monitor personal and financial statements

Report the scams to SCDCA by calling 844-835-5322 or by filing a report online.

You can also contact local law enforcement agencies or file a police report through them.

Even if you haven’t fallen victim to a scammer, the SCDCA still encourages people to report it so that others won’t fall for the same scams.