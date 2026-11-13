A National Weather Service map of expected temperatures for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina on Nov. 13, 2026. Courtesy of the National Weather Service

While fall is still ongoing, the Grand Strand may get its first taste of winter-like temperatures this weekend.

Horry County residents will start to see temperatures drop Friday night into Saturday morning as the lows continue to dip further into the 30s.

The Grand Strand is expected to get closer to freezing temperatures from Saturday night to Monday night, with the coldest temperatures on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A freeze watch will also be in effect for Horry County from Saturday night to Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to 31 degrees in some parts of Horry County, while closer to the coast, temperatures will stay above freezing around 36 degrees.

Patchy frost is also possible, according to the National Weather Service.