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Are these popular Myrtle Beach attractions tourist traps? New study says so
By Maria Elena Scott,7 days ago
Are these well-known Grand Strand attractions rip-offs that entice tourists?
A new study lists Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach as the seventh-biggest tourist trap and SkyWheel Myrtle Beach as the 24th biggest tourist trap in the United States.
Custom sign company Neon Designs analyzed Tripadvisor reviews for paid tourist attractions with over 100 reviews with one, two or three stars, then scanned for terms like “overpriced” and “overrated” to find the percentage of reviews that considered the attraction a tourist trap.
Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach had the most complaints about price or value of any attraction on the list. Out of its 9,249 reviews in English, 1,184 – roughly 12.8% – mentioned the Broadway at the Beach attraction wasn’t worth the money. According to the study, a total of 2,322 reviews rated Ripley’s Aquarium one, two or three stars.
Elsewhere on the list, aquariums consistently made the ranking. Nine aquariums were featured in the list, including Houston’s Downtown Aquarium in second place, Las Vegas’ Shark Reef Aquarium in fourth place and SeaWorld San Antonio in ninth place.
And the aquarium wasn’t the only Myrtle Beach attraction to make the list. With 622 reviews citing value-based complaints out of its 7,597 English reviews, 8.19% of SkyWheel reviewers took issue with the observation wheel’s ticket prices.
One other observation wheel also made the list, the Seattle Great Wheel, which came in at No. 22.
These are the 30 biggest tourist traps in the United States, according to the Neon Designs study:
|Ranking
|Name
|Location
|Percentage of reviews with price and value complaints
|1
|Grand Canyon West
|Hualapai Reservation, Arizona
|22.01%
|2
|Downtown Aquarium
|Houston, Texas
|18.1%
|3
|Six Flags Great America
|Gurnee, Illinois
|15.52%
|4
|Shark Reef Aquarium
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|15.16%
|5
|Six Flags Great Adventure
|Jackson, New Jersey
|13.66%
|6
|Universal Volcano Bay
|Orlando, Florida
|13.57%
|7
|Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach
|Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
|12.8%
|8
|LEGOLAND Florida Resort
|Winter Haven, Florida
|11.86%
|9
|SeaWorld San Antonio
|San Antonio, Texas
|11.69%
|10
|Calico Ghost Town
|Yermo, California
|11.53%
|11
|The Blowing Rock
|Blowing Rock, North Carolina
|11.28%
|12
|Meteor Crater & Barringer Space Museum
|Winslow, Arizona
|11.14%
|13 and 14 (tied)
|LEGOLAND California
|Carlsbad, California
|10.99%
|13 and 14 (tied)
|Six Flags Fiesta Texas
|San Antonio, Texas
|10.99%
|15
|The Buckhorn Museum and The Texas Ranger Museum
|San Antonio, Texas
|9.8%
|16
|International Spy Museum
|Washington D.C.
|9.49%
|17
|SeaWorld San Diego
|San Diego, California
|9.3%
|18
|New England Aquarium
|Boston, Massachusetts
|9%
|19
|Walt Disney World Resort
|Orlando, Florida
|8.89%
|20 and 21 (tied)
|Tower of the Americas
|San Antonio, Texas
|8.63%
|20 and 21 (tied)
|Busch Gardens
|Tampa, Florida
|8.63%
|22
|Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch
|San Antonio, Texas
|8.4%
|23
|Six Flags Magic Mountain
|Santa Clarita, California
|8.38%
|24
|Seattle Great Wheel
|Seattle, Washington
|8.32%
|25
|Audubon Aquarium
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|8.2%
|26
|SkyWheel Myrtle Beach
|Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
|8.19%
|27
|Aquatica
|Orlando, Florida
|8.18%
|28
|Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
|Orlando, Florida
|8.17%
|29
|Universal Studios Florida
|Orlando, Florida
|8.01%
|30
|National Aquarium
|Baltimore, Maryland
|7.95%