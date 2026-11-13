Guests pass through the tunnel under the tanks at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach. June 15, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Are these well-known Grand Strand attractions rip-offs that entice tourists?

A new study lists Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach as the seventh-biggest tourist trap and SkyWheel Myrtle Beach as the 24th biggest tourist trap in the United States.

Custom sign company Neon Designs analyzed Tripadvisor reviews for paid tourist attractions with over 100 reviews with one, two or three stars, then scanned for terms like “overpriced” and “overrated” to find the percentage of reviews that considered the attraction a tourist trap.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach had the most complaints about price or value of any attraction on the list. Out of its 9,249 reviews in English, 1,184 – roughly 12.8% – mentioned the Broadway at the Beach attraction wasn’t worth the money. According to the study, a total of 2,322 reviews rated Ripley’s Aquarium one, two or three stars.

Elsewhere on the list, aquariums consistently made the ranking. Nine aquariums were featured in the list, including Houston’s Downtown Aquarium in second place, Las Vegas’ Shark Reef Aquarium in fourth place and SeaWorld San Antonio in ninth place.

The SkyWheel lights up the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk on Friday, May 30, 2025. Jason Lee/JASON LEE

And the aquarium wasn’t the only Myrtle Beach attraction to make the list. With 622 reviews citing value-based complaints out of its 7,597 English reviews, 8.19% of SkyWheel reviewers took issue with the observation wheel’s ticket prices.

One other observation wheel also made the list, the Seattle Great Wheel, which came in at No. 22.

These are the 30 biggest tourist traps in the United States, according to the Neon Designs study: