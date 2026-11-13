The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, has narrowed the potential route for the South Carolina Highway 22 Extension Project to three reasonable alternatives. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

The proposed 28-mile South Carolina Highway 22 Extension Project has been narrowed to three potential routes, each with implications for homeowners, wetlands and traffic in the Grand Strand region.

The extension is intended to reduce traffic, aid services to communities across the Waccamaw River and improve hurricane evacuation.

Public meetings are scheduled Nov. 17-19 for residents to weigh in on the $1.56 billion project.

Here are key project takeaways:

Homes at risk: The Army Corps of Engineers has narrowed 22 initial routes to three alternatives, each initially estimated to displace between 64 and 72 residential or commercial properties in established neighborhoods like The Farm at Timberlake, Indigo Creek, The Lakes, and Meadows of St. Patrick, with construction estimated for 2030-2035. Residents and environmental groups also worry the new highway will worsen congestion on U.S. 501, 701, 707 and 17 and open western Horry County to more development.

Property owner rights: Under South Carolina’s Eminent Domain Procedure Act, government agencies can acquire private land for public projects in exchange for just compensation, but property owners have 30 days to challenge a condemnation notice and can hire their own appraiser at the agency’s expense. Owners whose land isn’t physically taken but loses value face a steeper legal climb through an inverse condemnation action.

Rivers, wetlands and flooding: All three routes would cross the Waccamaw River near the boundary of the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge, which stored an estimated 98 billion gallons of flood water during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Environmentalists warn the project could damage wetlands that filter the region’s drinking water and increase flood risk for downstream communities.

Additional studies: The Army Corps of Engineers is asking residents to weigh in on the three potential routes to determine the need for additional studies as part of the Corps’ draft environmental impact statement. The Corps is also required to study a no-action alternative where no route would be built.

Upcoming community meetings:

Three drop-in public meetings are scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. each night:

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Horry County Government and Justice Center Multipurpose Rooms, 1301 2nd Ave., Conway

Wednesday, Nov. 18: James Frazier Community Center, 1370 Bucksport Road, Bucksport community

Thursday, Nov. 19: South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach

Residents can also submit virtual comments from Nov. 3 to Dec. 4, 2026.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.