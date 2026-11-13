Jack Thompson was able to capture this 1950s photo of the remains of the Freeda A. Wyley at 43rd Avenue North. The ship had encountered a hurricane off the coast of Myrtle Beach in 1893 and burned to the waterline, leaving its wooden hull to drift onto the beach. Hurricane Hazel in 1954 uncovered the wreck. Jack Thompson

Numerous items wash up on the Grand Strand’s more than 60 miles of beaches, many becoming buried beneath the sand.

In Myrtle Beach, beachgoers who pitch their umbrellas and spread their blankets along parts of the shore might be surprised to know that they may be walking on top of two shipwrecks.

The ships were briefly uncovered when two major hurricanes hit the South Carolina coast, only to be reburied after years of beach renourishment and time.

Jack Thompson, who has spent 75 years chronicling Myrtle Beach’s history, was able to snap photos of both wrecks, capturing rare moments in time.

Here’s what to know about the shipwrecks and where they are located.

The Freeda A. Wyley

After Hurricane Hazel made landfall in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 15, 1954, causing extensive damage and deaths, the storm uncovered the timbers of the barkentine Freeda A. Wyley at 43rd Avenue North.

Thompson was able to photograph the remains of the 507-ton, three-masted ship. The ship had encountered a hurricane off the coast of Myrtle Beach in 1893 and burned to the waterline, leaving its wooden hull to drift onto the beach.

“All the local guys went down there with hammers and saws and cut the timbers to take home to make mantle pieces,” Thompson said. “They trimmed that down pretty good, but the bulk of the ship is still up there under the sand.”

While the ocean waves from the Category 4 hurricane revealed its location, it was covered for good in the early 1990s during a beach renourishment.

The Jonathan May

Thompson was able to photograph a second shipwreck, the Jonathan May, after Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

Hugo also was a Category 4 storm that brought extensive damage with winds reaching 135 mph and significant storm surges.

Jack Thompson, who has photographed Myrtle Beach history for 75 years, shows a photo he took of part of the Jonathan May. Hurricane Hugo in 1989 uncovered a small portion of the ship, which remains buried in the sand at 82nd Avenue North. Terri Richardson/trichardson@thesunnews.com

“I’m walking down the beach at 82nd Avenue North and somebody called and said there was a skull … in the sand, and I dash up there and there it is,” Thompson said.

What bystanders found and Thompson photographed was a wooden carving from the ship that looked like a face.

Thompson called the mayor, who along with other officials determined that the bulk of the ship remained under the sand.

A man came out with a shovel and thought he would uncover it, Thompson said. However, the then-director of the South Carolina State Museum came down and said, “You cannot dig that ship out, it would take a crane,” Thompson said. “It would be better to leave it alone. It has not been uncovered since.”