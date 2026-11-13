A sign hanging in the front windows of Old Time Pottery in Surfside Beach lets customers know that everything in the store is up to 75% off. The home decor store will be closing in December. Kate Robins

Horry County residents have been wondering for years when a home decor store would finally close.

The store, located in Surfside Beach, is the last Old Time Pottery location in South Carolina. Old Time Pottery, which became known for its deals on furniture, rugs and other home decor items, was bought in 2023 by Gabe’s, an off-price retail and clothing outlet.

The takeover drew online speculation in the past few years from residents in The Grand Strand who wondered if the Surfside Beach location would be changed after other stores across the country had closed.

But this time, the rumors are true: South Carolina’s last Old Time Pottery location will be closing in December so that the store can be turned into a Gabe’s store, a store supervisor told The Sun News on Thursday.

The store will remain closed for five to six weeks afterward in order to remodel it.

What will this mean for customers?

Gabe’s first acquired Old Time Pottery in April 2023. A year later, speculation about the location at 1870 Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach grew as customers wondered if a new business would take its place.

A Gabe’s company spokesperson announced in a March 2024 press release that the Old Time Pottery location wouldn’t be closing but instead, the store would clear more space to sell Gabe’s products.

However, more than two years later, Horry County residents will have to finally say goodbye to Old Time Pottery.

While customers may no longer be able to find the same home decor after Dec. 31, customers can still take advantage of the store’s sales until then.

The store will be having an “Everything must go” sale until it closes. Items in the store will be up to 75% off. All sales are final.